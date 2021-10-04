Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after purchasing an additional 212,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 97.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after buying an additional 582,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $153.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.82. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.13.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

