13,873 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $567,447,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,625,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,817,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,628,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $182.90 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.47.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,555.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,760. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

