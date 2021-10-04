Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 47,766 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,766 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

Shares of URI opened at $358.15 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.25 and a 12 month high of $369.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.14 and its 200-day moving average is $328.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

