Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 233,209.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,500 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,287,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,931,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.