Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $234,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after purchasing an additional 199,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,535,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,399,000 after purchasing an additional 84,982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,994,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $157,549,000 after purchasing an additional 164,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

