Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,637,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 204,167 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $6,169,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $5,143,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.