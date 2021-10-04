Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.97 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Evergy worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after acquiring an additional 305,188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 256.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,801 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

