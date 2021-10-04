Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 37.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,667 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,957,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,288,000 after buying an additional 503,573 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 30.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

