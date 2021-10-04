Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases New Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

