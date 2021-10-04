Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $125,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $1,002,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,165,000 after buying an additional 312,189 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 87,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

