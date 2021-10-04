Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 9,953 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $115,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

EMN stock opened at $102.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

