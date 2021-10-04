Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

