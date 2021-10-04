JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $150,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,892,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,679,000 after acquiring an additional 899,945 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 658.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 243,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $99.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.02. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $100.43.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

