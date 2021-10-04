Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,393,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.13% of Shaw Communications worth $155,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 548,318.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 411,239 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 867.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 655,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 587,396 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth $2,421,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,780,000 after buying an additional 1,344,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

SJR stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

