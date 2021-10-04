RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $91,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 563,488 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 95,917 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

Shares of RNR opened at $139.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.