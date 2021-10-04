Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $92.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

