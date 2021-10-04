Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 87,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after buying an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after buying an additional 43,552 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $6,769,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 76,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $242.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.18. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.93 and a twelve month high of $266.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

