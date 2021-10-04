Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $4,921,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,116,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,087,000 after acquiring an additional 310,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $202.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.11 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

