Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 59.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 25.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 211.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,613 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,188 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $192.89 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $126.64 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.59.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.