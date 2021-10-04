Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 58,538 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,538 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

