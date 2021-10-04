Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after acquiring an additional 791,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

