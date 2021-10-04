BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 327.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,162 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.22% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 65,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,196 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $30.60 on Monday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.25.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. BancorpSouth Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXS. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

