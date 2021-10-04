JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 103,665 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.62% of Lithia Motors worth $168,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.80.

NYSE LAD opened at $317.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

