The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.14 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Snowflake by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $303.72 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.32. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion and a PE ratio of -99.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,584.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 974,868 shares of company stock valued at $284,598,459. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

