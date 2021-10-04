Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

SIX opened at $45.59 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.