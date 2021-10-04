CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

DB opened at $12.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

DB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

