Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 8,476 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.26% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,031.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Shares of AWAY stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

