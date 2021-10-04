Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the August 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.83 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.