Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the August 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.83 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.
About Ascot Resources
