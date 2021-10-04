SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) vs. Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Head to Head Survey

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Advanced Info Service Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A Advanced Info Service Public $5.53 billion 3.20 $877.90 million N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Advanced Info Service Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A Advanced Info Service Public 15.50% 38.05% 7.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SMARTONE TELECO/S and Advanced Info Service Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Info Service Public 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service. The company was founded on April 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

