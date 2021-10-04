Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,160,000 after purchasing an additional 188,452 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 294,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

