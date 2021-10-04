Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. Commvault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 38,112 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $77.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -176.64, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

