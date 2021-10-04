Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.95.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $49.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

