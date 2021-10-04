91,944 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 91,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Truist decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $87.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.52, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $95.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

