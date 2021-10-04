Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

