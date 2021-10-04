PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stake Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 793,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PG&E by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after buying an additional 2,477,563 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PG&E by 12.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 258,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 92.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 70,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

