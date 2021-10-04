Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 4,450 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 681,894.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after buying an additional 3,389,015 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 49.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 1,515,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 56.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 592,617 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 14.4% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 425,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 115.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 392,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLS opened at $9.25 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

