Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,388 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lear by 241.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 13.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Benchmark decreased their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $159.14 on Monday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.96 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

