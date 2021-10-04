Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 340 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 10.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Post by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,503,000 after acquiring an additional 103,363 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Post by 4,917.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 317,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.16.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

