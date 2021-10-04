Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 340 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 10.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Post by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,503,000 after acquiring an additional 103,363 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Post by 4,917.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 317,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.16.
In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.