38,609 Shares in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,875,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,577,000 after acquiring an additional 191,034 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 97,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -177.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKR. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

