Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.4% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 149.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 65,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 291.3% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 127,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:TPC opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $691.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

