Blair William & Co. IL Sells 87 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,810,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.83.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,389.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,527.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,377.31. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.