Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,925 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

