Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,141 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TransUnion by 134.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 330,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,240,000 after buying an additional 189,702 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,440,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 526,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $114.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

