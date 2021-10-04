Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,584,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day moving average is $187.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

