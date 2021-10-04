18,453 Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Belden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

BDC opened at $59.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.47. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

