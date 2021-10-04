Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PROG were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PROG during the second quarter worth about $7,671,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PROG by 158.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in PROG by 9.2% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 588,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 43.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRG opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

