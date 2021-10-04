Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €116.00 ($136.47) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.93% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.79 ($106.81).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €77.37 ($91.02) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of €72.85 and a 200 day moving average of €74.36. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.