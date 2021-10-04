Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 199 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Agricole reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

LON SBRE opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.80) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.10. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of £536.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32.

In related news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,466 shares of company stock worth $2,446,595.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

