Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 199 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Agricole reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
LON SBRE opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.80) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.10. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of £536.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
