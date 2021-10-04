Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $53,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $27.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.