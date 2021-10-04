Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $3.47 Million in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEC stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.